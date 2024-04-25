Hezbollah responds to Zionist attacks on south Lebanon

According to IRNA, Hezbollah issued a statement along the release of video in the early hours of Thursday saying it carried out these attacks in response to Zionist attacks on residential areas in southern Lebanon.

The video shows Hezbollah rockets hitting Israeli military positions at Shumira and Mergliut settlements as well as the Ain Zetim base.

This attack followed Israeli attacks on the Lebanese towns of Maron al-Ras, Yaroun" and around the town of Houla in the south of the country.

Hezbollah and the Zionist army exchanging fire along Lebanon’s southern border ever since the Tel Aviv regime launched its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

The resistance movement has so far targeted Israeli military and spy installations but the Zionist regime has been bombing residential areas of southern Lebanon that has left many civilians dead in recent weeks.

