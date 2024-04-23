Apr 23, 2024, 10:48 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85454856
T T
2 Persons

Tags

US sanctions 2 companies , 4 individuals on charges of cyber activities by IRGC

Apr 23, 2024, 10:48 PM
News ID: 85454856
US sanctions 2 companies , 4 individuals on charges of cyber activities by IRGC

New York, IRNA - In the continuation of Washington's sanctions against Tehran, especially the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and its anti-Iran claims, the US Treasury Department announced that its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has sanctioned two companies and four individuals involved in cyber activities under the IRGC command.

"These actors targeted more than a dozen US companies and government entities through cyber operations, including spear phishing and malware attacks," the Treasury said. 

The individuals and companies were working "on behalf of" Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Cyber Electronic Command (IRGC-CEC), it added.

Tuesday's sanctions are the latest to be levied against Tehran by the United States.

The new sanctions come after the Iranian military conducted a successful punitive attack on the Zionist regime of Israel on April 13 in response to its earlier terrorist attack on Iran's consulate in Damascus, Syria on April 1. 

2050

2 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .