US sanctions 2 companies , 4 individuals on charges of cyber activities by IRGC

"These actors targeted more than a dozen US companies and government entities through cyber operations, including spear phishing and malware attacks," the Treasury said.

The individuals and companies were working "on behalf of" Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Cyber Electronic Command (IRGC-CEC), it added.

Tuesday's sanctions are the latest to be levied against Tehran by the United States.

The new sanctions come after the Iranian military conducted a successful punitive attack on the Zionist regime of Israel on April 13 in response to its earlier terrorist attack on Iran's consulate in Damascus, Syria on April 1.

