Iran, Turkiye Armed Forces play pivotal role in maintaining security in region: Envoy

A ceremony was held in Ankara to mark the Iranian Army Day, attended by Turkish Air Force Commander General Ziya Cemal Kadıoğlu, ambassadors, representatives of diplomatic missions, defense and military affiliates living in Ankara, leaders and representatives of parties, and media outlets.

Addressing participants in the ceremony, Habibollahzadeh described the border between Iran and Turkiye as a border of friendship, peace, and an opportunity for economic, cultural plus political cooperation.

Referring to the massacre of innocent children and women in Gaza, he underlined that the terrorist attack conducted by the Zionist regime on the consular section of the Islamic Republic of Iran embassy in Damascus was a clear violation of international law, the UN Charter, and a gross violation of the fundamental and internationally recognized principle of immunity of representatives and diplomatic missions.

