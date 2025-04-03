Iran condemns Israel’s ongoing crimes in occupied Palestine

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has denounced the ongoing attacks and crimes committed by the racist Israeli regime against the oppressed people of Palestine in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, particularly during Eid al-Fitr.

Baqaei strongly condemned the ongoing crimes committed by the Israeli regime against the oppressed people of Palestine, including the targeted assassination of journalists, deliberate attacks on aid workers and medical centers, and the raids on the Al-Aqsa Mosque by extremist Zionist settlers.

Referring to a recent report by the United Nations Human Rights Council’s Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food, which called for increased pressure on the Israeli regime to stop using hunger and famine as tools of genocide, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasized the responsibility of the United Nations human rights mechanisms in this regard.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson also criticized some Western self-styled advocates of human rights, including Britain, Canada, Germany, and France for their inaction against gross and systematic human rights violations. He expressed regret over the humanitarian situation in occupied Palestine, calling it a clear indication of the dishonesty of these countries concerning human rights.

Recalling the collective responsibility of all administrations to prevent and confront heinous crimes such as genocide and war crimes in accordance with international law, Baqaei considered the ongoing impunity of the Zionist regime as the primary reason for its brutality and the ongoing killing and occupation in Palestine.

He called on all countries, especially those in the Islamic world, to take action against the killing of innocent women and children by showing both verbal and practical solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine.

