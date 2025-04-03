Iraqi resistance reacts to Trump’s threats against Iran

Tehran, IRNA – Secretary General of the Sayyed Al-Shuhada Brigades in the Popular Mobilization Forces of Iraq Abu Alaa al-Walae has reacted to United States President Donald Trump’s empty threats leveled against Iran, stating that Iraq will stand by Iran.

In a post on his X account on Thursday, al-Walae said that an honorable person will never remain neutral when confronted with right and wrong. He referred to the historical figures, comparing [Prophet] Moses (PBUH) and Pharaoh, as well as [Prophet] Muhammad (PBUH) and Abu Jahl, and then compared Iran with the United States.

“Just as we have stood by Palestine, whenever needed, we will stand by the Islamic Republic of Iran with our conscience and blood and defend it,” he emphasized.

“Our principles are steadfast and unchangeable, O God, you be witness,” he added.

