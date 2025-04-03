Yemen shoots down U.S. MQ-9 drone

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced that they have shot down an American MQ-9 drone over the western city of Al Hudaydah.

In a statement on Thursday, the Yemeni Armed Forces said that they have shot down another U.S. MQ-9 drone in the airspace over Al Hudaydah Governorate, as reported by the Lebanon-based news network Al Mayadeen.

“This is the second drone we have shot down in the past 72 hours, and the seventeenth drone successfully intercepted by our air defenses during the ‘Promised Conquest and Sacred Struggle’ campaign in solidarity with Gaza,” the statement added.

The Yemeni Armed Forces emphasized their continued determination to counter all enemy attempts to undermine their country’s sovereignty, affirming that they—alongside the great Yemeni people—will persist in their operations in support of Gaza, adding that these operations will not cease unless the aggression against Gaza ends and the blockade is lifted.

In a second announcement, the Yemeni Armed Forces declared that multiple branches of their military had conducted a coordinated attack on the U.S. aircraft carrier “Truman” and accompanying warships in the northern Red Sea.

The statement said that in retaliation for American aggression, Yemen’s naval forces, drone units, and missile command executed an unprecedented joint operation, deploying cruise missiles and drones to target the U.S. carrier “Truman” and other hostile vessels in the region.

The United States airstrikes continue in various regions of Yemen, with thecU.S. warplanes reportedly bombing Saada province 27 times in the past 12 hours.

The news outlet also reported that an American armed reconnaissance aircraft targeted a vehicle in the Majaz area of Saada in northern Yemen.

