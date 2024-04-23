‘Hezbollah sent important message by downing 5 Israeli drones’

Hani al-Dali, an expert on Palestinian resistance affairs, said in an interview with Al Mayadeen TV channel that Hezbollah has extended the level of its military operation against the Tel Aviv regime, adding that this has political and military implications for the regime.

The military measures done by Hezbollah indicate its upper hand in the face of the occupying regime’s army, he said, underlining that the Lebanese resistance tries to improve its defense might in the face of the Zionist enemy.

According to the political expert, the circumstances on the ground show that Hezbollah possesses an advanced detection system, which allows resistance fighters to detect hostile projectiles.

The new advancement hampers the aerial superiority of the occupying forces in the sky and paralyzes the enemy’s ability to accumulate information about resistance commanders and fighters, al-Dali noted.

Moreover, the breakthrough dissuades the Zionist enemy and improves the spirit of resistance fighters in Lebanon and their supporters, the pundit concluded.

