Hezbollah targets Zionists' position in northern occupied Palestine

Hezbollah announced that this attack was carried out with a Burkan missile.

The Zionist media outlets quoted the Israeli army spokesman as saying that about 35 rockets fired from Lebanon hit Ein Zeitim.

The Israeli TV Channel 13 also admitted that on the eve of Passover, 20 rockets were fired at Safed.

Hezbollah has confirmed the martyrdom of one of its members in the Zionist regime's attack in southern Lebanon on Tuesday morning.

Media outlets reported heavy air and artillery attacks by the Zionist regime on southern Lebanon.

Also, Al Mayadeen reported the intense attacks from the Zionist regime on southern Lebanon.

Some Zionist media also admitted that loud explosions were heard in Safed.

Meanwhile, Channel 14 of the Zionist regime also announced the interception and crash of several flying objects in Safed after the alarm was sounded.

