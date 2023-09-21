Sep 21, 2023, 2:12 PM
Iranian, Omani top military officials meet in Tehran

Tehran, IRNA -- Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri has held talks with the Commander of the Royal Army of Oman Major General Matar bin Salim al Balushi.

The talks which were held in Tehran on Thursday focused on ways to develop bilateral military and defense relations.

General al Balushi is visiting Tehran at the official invitation of his Iranian counterpart. 

