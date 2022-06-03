Zionists can only daydream to attack Iran: Deputy FM

Bagheri Kani, who is paying a visit to Norway, made the remarks in an interview with the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK) that “Zionists can merely imagine attacking Iran in their daydreaming, and whenever they dream it, they will never wake up of such a dream!”

The Iranian diplomat answered a question made by interviewer of the Norwegian government-owned radio and television public broadcasting company, undermining potential military attack by the Zionist regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

For several years, the Israeli officials have claimed that they want to prepare their military apparatus to attack Iranian nuclear facilities, but facts on the ground have shown that they are not capable of doing such a mistake at all.

Iran has proved that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes and it has cooperated with the International Atomic Energy Agency to implement agreements and supervisions by the UN nuclear watchdog.

In 2015, Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, the UK, France, China, Russia plus Germany) signed a nuclear deal, which was implemented by Iranians, but the US administration withdrew from the agreement in 2018.

4208**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish