President Raisi urges caution to thwart Israeli influence in region

The Iranian President made the comment on Wednesday night during a phone call made by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Raisi said that the Zionist regime is not friends with regional countries at all and its tyrannies against the Palestinian people are unprecedented in history.

He also said that the Islamic Republic of Iran deeply believes that regional issues should be resolved through cooperation by regional countries themselves and based on mutual respect as well as a common interest.

Respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of countries is also among the basic policies of the Islamic Republic, the President added.

Raisi noted that Iran supports bilateral and multilateral cooperation on energy and transportation, adding that such cooperation helps promote security and stability and brings economic prosperity to the region.

The Iranian President also expressed support for peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which are in a decades-long dispute over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Raisi expressed hope that the two countries resolve their issues peacefully and respect each other’s sovereignty as well as territorial integrity while considering the rights and security of the people of the Caucasus.

The Armenian prime minister thanked Iran for its policies and said that the Islamic Republic plays a key role in the region.

Pashinyan also said that Armenia is keen on boosting cooperation with Iran in economic, political, and cultural fields.

He added that holding regular meetings by the joint economic committee of the two countries definitely helps them speed up bilateral cooperation.

The Armenian prime minister also briefed President Raisi on the Yerevan-Baku negotiations and expressed hope that the next session of the 3+3 group, set to take place in Tehran, is held as soon as possible.

The 3+3 group makes up of three southern Caucasus countries namely Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia as well as three neighboring countries including Russia, Turkey and Iran, and aims to promote security in the Caucasus.

