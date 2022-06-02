Iran says ready to dispatch medical aid, COVID vaccines to Kenya

The foreign minister made the remarks during a phone conversation with his Kenyan counterpart Raychelle Omamo.

The two foreign ministers discussed bilateral relations, as well as international issues.

Amirabdollahian stressed the significance of relations with African countries, Kenya in particular, and called for further cooperation between Iran and Kenya in dealing with common threats, such as terrorism and piracy.

He said that there are good potentials for expansion of relations in all trade and private sector areas between the two countries.

The Kenyan foreign minister, for her part, referred to Iran’s strategic position in the region and expressed hope that holding an upcoming joint commission would lead to further enhancements of bilateral ties.

Omamo also highlighted the necessity for expansion of cooperation in regional and international areas.

