The meetings were held as a meeting of Syria’s constitutional law committee is being held in the UN European office in the Swiss city.

During the meetings, Khaji and the Norwegian and Italian sides appreciated the measures taken by the government of Syria, particularly a general amnesty order by the president of the country.

They called for continuation of such moves in different areas to alleviate the sorrows of the Syrian people.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish