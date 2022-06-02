Jun 2, 2022, 1:16 PM
‘White House Black aides departure sign of racial discrimination in US’

Tehran, IRNA – Secretary-General of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights Kazem Gharibabadi has said that the exodus of African American staffers from the administration of US President Joe Biden shows the existing systemic racism in American society.

Gharibabadi made the comment on his twitter page on Thursday.

He twitted: “The exodus of African American staffers from the White House #Blaxit is emblematic of the systematic racial discrimination against non-White ethnic minorities. They describe the work environment in the WH with little support from their superiors and fewer chances for promotion.”

American media have reported that more than 20 Black aides at the White House have left the Biden administration since late last year, with some citing a lack of mentorship and opportunity as the reason for their departure.  

The departure has been labeled as Blaxit.

