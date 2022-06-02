‘White House Black aides departure sign of racial discrimination in US’

Gharibabadi made the comment on his twitter page on Thursday.

He twitted: “The exodus of African American staffers from the White House #Blaxit is emblematic of the systematic racial discrimination against non-White ethnic minorities. They describe the work environment in the WH with little support from their superiors and fewer chances for promotion.”

American media have reported that more than 20 Black aides at the White House have left the Biden administration since late last year, with some citing a lack of mentorship and opportunity as the reason for their departure.

The departure has been labeled as Blaxit.

