Iranian president's visit to South Africa to boost mutal ties: Envoy

"South Africa has always been grateful to Iran and will never forget its support, which is why it has always been a supporter of Iran in the international community," said Vika Mazwi Khumalo in his two-day visit to Bushehr city in southern Iran.

He added that the joint commission of Iran and South Africa is a good opportunity to develop trade ties between the two countries, and according to statistics, 23 memorandums (MoUs) are being signed , out of which, 18 have a great capacity that should be seriously focused on.

Khumalo added: it is an honor to have the opportunity to visit Bushehr Province and get a full understanding of the province's potential, because there is a lot of interest and desire to improve relations between Bushehr and South Africa, and this capacity should be used well.

The Ambassador of South Africa to Tehran continued: Bushehr province produces the highest quality dates, which can be one of Iran's exports to South Africa, and the current volume of trade between Iran and South Africa is not favorable now, which should be increased by potentials between the two sides.

Governor-General of Bushehr Province, Ahmad Mohammadizadeh, for his part, said that Iranians have always remembered Nelson Mandela as a leader who sought the freedom of his people, and the late South African President also visited Iran.

Mohammadizadeh added Iran and South Africa's bilateral ties have had ups and downs because foreign powers have affected them, but today when South Africa has gained independence, there is an opportunity to make the relations between the two countries more stable."

Governor-General of Bushehr Province thanked the African Ambassador to Iran for his visit to Bushehr, and said: "We hope that these visits will be a prelude to more stable trade ties between Iran and South Africa."

