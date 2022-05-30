South African envoy calls for boosting trade with Iran

Khumalo made the remarks while addressing a meeting in Iran's southern province of Bushehr on Monday night.

He was at a meeting with provincial officials, which discussed ways of expanding cooperation between Bushehr Province and South Africa.

The ambassador explained that Iran-South African joint committee is, among other things, tasked with evaluating issues hindering the expansion of bilateral trade ties within the existing 23 memoranda of understanding (MoUs).

He added that all issues discussed during his trip to Bushehr Province are also included in those MoUs.

Khumalo referred to an upcoming visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to South Africa, and called for work to identify further common grounds for developing trade ties and possible issues affecting that cooperation.

The South African envoy announced his embassy's readiness to facilitate efforts by Iranian entities and individuals to have economic activities in South Africa.

Khorshid Gazdrazi, head of Bushehr’s Chamber of Commerce also elaborated on the province’s production capacities.

Gazdrazi said that Bushehr aims to increase its target markets and therefore its needs to identify South Africa’s requirements or that it can increase exports to that country.

