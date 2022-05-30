S. Africa calls for bolstering trade ties with Iran

Vika Mazwi Khumaloa made the remarks during a visit to Dashtestan Cement Industries Company in Bushehr Province in Southern Iran.

"Although Iran has faced challenges and limitations, South Africa calls for finding appropriate opportunities to have bilateral trade ties with Iran," the south African ambassador said.

Referring to the meetings with the provincial authorities in Iran, he pointed out that they considered the capabilities of Bushehr province and the necessary capacities of cooperation in the field of trade and exchange of technical knowledge of engineering and experts.

Pointing to the importance of trade cooperation with the countries in the world, he highlighted that cooperation with Iran is significant for South Africa.

