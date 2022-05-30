Supreme Leader: Focusing on internal capacities disables superpowers' weapon of sanctions

The Supreme Leader made the remarks while receiving the visiting President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Monday.

"Sanctions are major powers’ weapon against nations. What disables this weapon is paying attention to internal strengths and capacities," Ayatollah Khamenei said.

The Supreme Leader reiterated that despite the sanctions, the Islamic Republic of Iran has made favorable progress in different fields.

"If these sanctions hadn’t existed, these achievements wouldn’t have been made because sanctions made us rely on our own domestic strengths and capacities," Ayatollah Khamenei added.

He, meantime, said that the capacity for expanding cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan in various fields is much more than the current level and needs to be fundamentally improved, adding that Iran and Tajikistan are kinsmen and brothers.

"Iran and Tajikistan share concerns about Afghanistan. Both countries are worried about the spread of terrorism and the growth of takfiri groups in Afghanistan. We believe that those who are currently governing in Afghanistan should manage to include all groups by forming a comprehensive, inclusive government," Iran's Supreme Leader stated.

