Iran, Tajikistan ink 17 cooperation documents in various fields

Senior officials of Iran and Tajikistan signed 17 documents of cooperation in the fields of politics, economy, trade, transportation, investment, new technologies, environment, sports, energy, judiciary, education and research, and tourism in the presence of the President Ebrahim Raisi and Emomali Rahmon.

These documents were signed by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Industry, Mines and Trade, Petroleum, Roads and Urban Development, Energy, Economic Affairs and Finance, Cultural Heritage and Tourism, Justice, Sports and Youth Affairs, and Cooperation, Labour and Social Welfare, and Heads of the Exchange and Securities Organization and the Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture of Iran and their Tajik counterparts.

Rahmon arrived in Tehran yesterday evening for a two-day trip at the invitation of President Raisi.

The two leaders are going to pursue the cooperation documents previously signed and ink new documents in line with elevating relations between the two nations.

The Iranian President said that his feeling after his last year attendance at the SCO summit in Dushanbe was that good steps were taken to boost Tehran-Dushanbe ties.

Emomali Rahmon, for his part, said that Tajikistan was seeking to consolidate relations with Iran since the beginning of Raisi’s tenure.

3266**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish