Iran, Tajikistan urge implementation of signed agreements

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that the visit to Tehran by President Emomali Rahmon will definitely be a turning point in expansion of relations between the two nations.

Noting that Iran sees no limits for further enhancement of relations with Tajikistan, President Raisi said that the two countries have huge potentials for expanding the level of cooperation in different trade, energy, tourism, medical, pharmaceutical, investment, water and natural resources, as well as technical and engineering areas.

He noted that expansion of cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan would pave the way for further enhanced regional and international cooperation.

Tajikistan’s president, for his part, said that after President Raisi’s September visit to Dushanbe and the promotion of Iran’s membership status in Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the two countries have taken significant steps for enhancement of bilateral relations.

President Rahmon noted that the volume of trade and economic interactions between Iran and Tajikistan has increased to several times bigger than the former levels.

He said that the roadmap for bilateral relations in 2030 has depicted a promising future for increasing relations between the two friendly countries.

