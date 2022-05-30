Azerbaijan president condoles with Iranian nation over deadly building collapse

In his message, President Aliyev sympathized with the families of the victims and prayed for speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.

A large part of Metropol twin building collapsed in Iranian southwestern city of Abadan on May 23.

Some 32 people have been confirmed dead so far in the incident.

In a related news on Saturday, President Raisi congratulated Azerbaijan Republic on Independence Day in a message to his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliev.

In his message, President Raisi highlighted the status of Azerbaijan Republic in Iran's foreign policy and his own endeavor to advance neighborly relations with that country.

Shared history and religion and deep connection between the two nations have provided strong pillars for their bilateral relations to rely on, President Raisi said, adding that Iran has always aligned its efforts to expand bilateral relations in all areas with mutual interests since Azerbaijan's independence.

He expressed content that the grounds for cooperation between Tehran and Baku have expanded after liberation of Azerbaijan's occupied lands.

He hoped that the grounds would be leveraged in line with mutual demands and interests of both nations.

