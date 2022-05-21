Iran's envoy tracking implementation of Iran-Azerbaijan accords

Mousavi met and held talks with Mustafayev on Saturday.

Referring to his fruitful visits with senior Iranian political, economic, and military officials, Mustafayev stressed the will of the president and the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan to develop relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran as a critical friendly, brotherly and neighboring state.

Mustafayev, who also heads the Azerbaijani side of the Joint Economic Cooperation Committee with Iran, visited Tehran to follow up on the agreements previously reached between the two sides and discussed further cooperation.

During his two-day visit to Tehran to track joint commission agreements and joint economic plans in various areas, particularly in transportation and energy, the Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Earlier, President Raisi made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Republic Shahin Mustafayev while elaborating on the Islamic Republic of Iran's basic stance on supporting the territorial integrity of all countries, including Azerbaijan.

He said that Iran also favors improving the level of economic, political, cultural, and commercial cooperation with Azerbaijan, including in transit of goods, which is in need of taking practical steps by Azerbaijan.

The Iranian president referred to the historical relations between the two countries, arguing that before being neighbors, Iran and Azerbaijan share the same religion and same cultures.

"We should not let any factor harm our amicable bilateral ties," President Raisi said.

He added that the United States and the Zionist regime are not the real friends of the world and regional nations, adding that regional countries’ cooperation is the best way to secure both national interests and regional security.

