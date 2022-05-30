Iran private sector ready to participate in Syria reconstruction: Official

Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture Gholam-Hossein Shafe'i said on Monday, noting that the Iranian private sector is eager to work with Syrians in reconstructing infrastructure, improving industrial and mineral sectors, providing technical and engineering services, and investing in dam building, water, sewage, electricity and energy projects in the war-stricken Arab country.

The chamber of commerce has tried to expand the good relationship to economic sectors as well, the official said, noting that the necessity to exchange data, create information bank, get acquainted with regulations and trade opportunities has led to holding a seminar to expand economic cooperation.

As to the level of bilateral economic ties in recent years, he mentioned that there is a long road ahead to upgrade current trade exchanges to a preferred level, which can take place as a result of governments' support in creating infrastructure and implementing free trade agreements.

Development of mutual ties will help increase trade exchanges, Shafe'i said, arguing that the Islamic Republic is expected to organize precise programs in different spheres to pave the ground for participation of Iranian private sector in reconstruction of Syria.

The collaborations can help boost expansion of relationships in other sectors such as industry and agriculture, he noted, adding that the two countries plan to increase exchanges to one billion dollars per annum.

The chambers of commerce are leading executive forces in both countries, which play a key role in development of trade ties, the Iranian official said.

Given the fact that Iran has succeeded in upgrading its agricultural sector and there are fertile lands in Syria, Iranian investment in this sector should be on the agenda, he said.

