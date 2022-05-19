FM: Syria encouraging Arab states to have good ties with Iran

Mekdad made the comments on Wednesday in an interview with Syrian News Channel Alikhbaria Syria.

The top diplomat spoke about other issues as well.

He said that Syria’s enemies launched a war on the country and spread terrorism there after they failed to weaken Syria and force it into abandoning its basic principles.

Mekdad also said that the liberation of the Golan Heights from Israel’s occupation is on Syria’s top political agenda.

The Syrian diplomat meantime expressed support for the Palestinian cause and its people’s struggle to free their land from Israeli occupation.

Mekdad referred to US presence in Syria too, calling it illegal.

He said that America’s presence is coming to an end and the occupied parts of Syria would be back again under the sovereignty of the Syrian government.

He also denounced the US for putting pressure on Arab countries to prevent them to have ties with Damascus.

Mekdad stressed the need for unity among Arab countries to resolve the challenges they are currently facing.

