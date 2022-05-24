Amirabdollahian talks with Syrian, Iraqi, Kuwaiti FMs on dust problem

Amirabdollahian stressed the sensitivity and urgency of managing the dust problem with foreign origin in different countries, that has disturbed the ordinary lives of people and even threatened life.

The Iranian foreign minister and his counterparts reached agreement to establish a technicians’ delegation group comprised of the environment protection organization, foreign ministry and other concerned organizations’ officials of the three counties stress the urgent need to launch field studies, exchange viewpoints and cooperate on resolving the grave problem urgently.

He was also agreed to open discussions with the Saudi officials since a part of the dust comes from that country and seek the Saudi officials’ cooperation in resolving the problem.

Amirabdollahian had earlier also talked with his Turkish counterpart on this issue and voiced his agreement for active cooperation to solve the problem.

1424

