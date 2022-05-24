UN spokesman reacts to Martyr Khodaie’s assassination

In reply to and IRNA reporter about the Un reaction to the terrorist act that led to the martyrdom of that defender of the holy shrines in Tehran, Stephane Dujarric said that the UN has always been opposed to the extra-judiciary murders.

An extra-judiciary murder in this case is said to refer to a country, or regime that considers its own laws effective beyond its own borders and executes them in other countries.

At around 4 pm, Sunday, around the area of Tehran’s Mojahedin of Islam two motorcycle riders shot five bullets at IRGC Colonel Hossein Sayyad Khodaie when he intended to enter his house,

That martyr’s body was proceeded over the mourning hands of Tehrani citizens on Tuesday and buried at the Martyrs Block of Tehran Behesht-e Zahra Cemetery.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish