American analyst predicts bad performance by democrats in coming midterm elections

In an interview with IRNA correspondent in New York on Tuesday, independent American journalist and author Daniele Lazare said that US President Joe Biden pushed through a multitrillion dollar stimulus package in February 2021 that helped inflation to spur to new highs.

Biden and the democrats will be held responsible for inflation on that basis and the democrats, therefore, will do very badly in the coming midterm elections, Lazare added.

A recent YouGov-CBS survey showed that America's mood is uneasy and worried the percentage who call the economy bad has hit highs for the Biden presidency amid continued inflation and stock market declines.

61 percent of Americans hold Biden responsible for inflation and 83 percent consider inflation as a very important issue in October 8 election, a recent Rasmussen study found.

Furthermore, a poll carried out by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Research indicated that Biden’s approval rating dipped to the lowest point of his presidency in May, with deepening pessimism emerging among members of his own Democratic Party.

US Labor Department announced that inflation in April was 8.3 percent which was still the highest figure in 40 years ago. Inflation in the US stood at 8.5 in March.

Supply chain issues, Ukraine war and increasing demand have been blamed for inflation in the US.

Lazare has authored three books: America’s Undeclared War, The Frozen Republic, and The Velvet Coup.

Asked about the candidates endorsed by former US President Donald Trump, Lazare predicted that Trump-endorsed candidates would win in populous states like Ohio clearly because Trump has endorsed them.

“It’s quite plain that Trump dominates the Republican Party”, he said, adding that this party is increasingly becoming a personal vehicle for the former president.

The author linked Trump’s dominance to his “outsized personality” as a “flamboyant” politician and to the fact that “he has carved out an unusual kind of polity”.

He described this new polity as being “very hostile to the traditional republican leaders … and in certain respects is anti-war: hostile to the Pentagon, hostile to the neoconservative, to the dominated US foreign policy”.

“Trump had in many ways kind of helped transform the democrats into the war party and republicans are much more ambivalent on the question of foreign adventurism,” Lazare continued.

He said that this would benefit Trump and republicans in November 2024, because the Americans are tired of war and international adventurism, as well as the democrats who seem to benefit these.

The American analyst called democratic accusation about Russian interference in 2016 US presidential election “completely spurious”, because the interference was so minimal that had no effect on the results.

Lazare believed that the democrats discredit themselves by pushing this issue so strongly.

Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are ideologically similar, he said, adding that a possible victory of Trump in 2024 election will lead to “Putinization” of the US and thus a “modus vivendi” between Washington and Moscow.

Lazare opined that the democrats hope to be able to use the public’s sympathy for their support of abortion, assuming that the US Supreme Court will vote against the Roe V. Wade decision that legalized abortion in 1973.

However, he further explained, that the Supreme Court’s ruling will show that the democrats are still weak, as they have no idea how they would counter the Supreme Court.

9416**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish