Hundreds of thousands pay respects to Nasrallah and Safieddine in historic funeral

Beirut, IRNA – Hundreds of thousands of people have attended a historic funeral in the Lebanese capital for Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s long-serving leader, and his successor, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine.

People from various regions of Lebanon and around the world converged in Beirut on Sunday to attend the funeral prayers and bid farewell to the two resistance leaders.

The mourners began heading to the streets in southern Beirut and a nearby stadium (the Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium) early in the morning to attend the ceremony.

Delegates from the Iranian government, including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, as well as private citizens, were in attendance.

The streets of Beirut have been adorned with images of the two martyrs, as well as Iran’s late anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, alongside banners proclaiming, “We remain true to the pledge.”

Addressing the crowds, Hezbollah leader Sheikh Naim Qassem vowed that “the Lebanese resistance movement will continue the path of Nasrallah.”

He said that “Israel cannot continue its occupation and aggression as the resistance is alive to counter the regime,” adding that “Hezbollah’s support for Gaza is part of its belief in liberating Palestine.”

“We will not bow down and sit idly by while the enemy plots to kill people in the region. We will confront them if all the tyrants of the world come together to kill us.”

The Hezbollah chief also criticized U.S. policy in the region, saying that Washington won’t succeed in achieving its goals.

Nasrallah will be laid to rest in Burj al-Barajneh, a southern suburb of Beirut today, while Safieddine will be buried in his hometown of Deir Qanoun al-Nahr on Monday.

Similar symbolic funeral ceremonies are being held in Tehran and other Iranian cities to honor the Lebanese resistance leaders. In the Iranian capital, a gathering will take place at Imam Khomeini Mosalla in the evening, with billboards around the city reading, “We remain true to the pledge,” inviting people to attend.

Nasrallah, who led Hezbollah for 32 years, was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike on September 27 last year in Dahieh, a southern suburb of Beirut. Safieddine, who was named Hezbollah’s secretary-general in the wake of Nasrallah’s assassination, was killed in a similar Israeli act of aggression in Dahieh on October 3.

