Nasrallah a great figure in contemporary history of region: IRNA CEO

Tehran, IRNA – Hossein Jaberi Ansari, the managing director of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), has hailed Hezbollah’s late leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah as one of the great figures in contemporary history and the region.

“Today is an exceptional day in the history of Lebanon and the Islamic region. The funeral of a personality is taking place who, in every sense of the word, was a special human being with outstanding qualities and significant historical impacts,” Jaberi Ansari said on Sunday.

He made the remarks as hundreds of thousands of mourners gathered in Beirut to pay their final respects to Nasrallah and his successor, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, at a historic funeral in the Lebanese capital.

“The history of the region known as the Middle East, West Asia, and the Arab and Islamic region can truly be divided into the period before the leadership of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah over the Islamic resistance movement of Hezbollah and after it,” he said.

Jaberi Ansari said he believed that Nasrallah’s legacy will persist for decades to come.

Nasrallah, who led Hezbollah for more than three decades, was killed in a massive Israeli airstrike on Dahiya in southern Beirut on September 27, 2024. He will be laid to rest in Burj al-Barajneh, a southern suburb of Beirut, later today.

