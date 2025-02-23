Hezbollah chief vows to continue Nasrallah’s path of resistance

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem vows to continue on the path of the resistance movement’s late leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, “even if we are all killed.”

Addressing a large crowd gathered at Beirut stadium for the funeral of Nasrallah and his successor, Seyyed Hashem Safieddin, Sheikh Qassem declared, “We will abide by the covenant we have made and will continue the path of the martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, even if we are all killed.”

The Hezbollah chief paid tribute to Nasrallah as a “historic, exceptional, national, Arab, and Islamic leader” and a symbol of freedom for oppressed people worldwide. “He was beloved by the Mujahideen, the people, the oppressed, and especially the Palestinian people.”

Sheikh Qassem also addressed the issue of prisoners held by Israel, stating, “We will not forget our prisoners and will exert all necessary pressure on the enemy to free them.”

Hezbollah rose in defense of its Palestinian ally, Hamas, in Gaza, when Israel launched a devastating war against the besieged enclave in October 2023.

“Our struggle in support of Gaza is part of our faith in the liberation of Palestine,” Sheikh Qassem said. “We confront the Zionist regime and its supporter, the great tyrant, the United States, which is conspiring against Gaza, Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, and Iran.”

He further stressed that resistance remains Hezbollah’s political option as long as occupation persists. “Defending the Palestinian cause is a right that we will not give up,” he said, vowing to stand against U.S. President Donald Trump’s colonial project for Gaza.

3266**4353