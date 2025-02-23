Path of Nasrallah will continue: Iraqi resistance leader

Tehran, IRNA – Qais al-Khazali, the secretary general of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, has vowed that the Iraqi resistance will carry forward the mission of the late Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who dedicated his life to defending the oppressed.

Speaking on Sunday, al-Khazali paid tribute to Nasrallah, describing him as a “great man who spent his entire life in the path of jihad and defense of the oppressed,” according to the Al-Ahed news website.

He affirmed that Nasrallah’s promise of victory over the Israeli regime would undoubtedly come to pass. “We pledge to martyr Nasrallah that we will continue on this path until the land is cleansed of the usurping Zionist regime,” al-Khazali added.

Approximately 200,000 Iraqi citizens have traveled to Lebanon to participate in the funeral ceremonies for Nasrallah and his successor, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, Hani Khater, the head of the Tehran office of Iraq's Al-Ahed news, told IRNA in an interview.

“Today is one of the days of discovering the truth for all the people of the world, not just for Muslims,” Khater said, emphasizing that the overwhelming turnout at the funeral symbolizes the victory of Lebanon and the resistance.

He reiterated that Nasrallah’s school of thought would endure across the region. “The final victory and the decline of the Zionist regime will begin from this school of thought, and God willing, it will be achieved.”

Hundreds of thousands of mourners from across the region have gathered in Beirut for the funeral of Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s long-serving leader, and Safieddine.

3266**4353