Resistance will never end, Ayatollah Khamenei says in message to mourners at funeral of Hezbollah leaders

Tehran, IRNA – A message from Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has been read out during the funeral ceremony for Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s long-serving leader, and his successor, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

Below is the full text of the message:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

“And all honor belongs to Allah and His Messenger and the faithful, but the hypocrites do not know” (Quran 63:8).

The great mujahid and leading commander of the Resistance in the region, Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah (may God elevate his status), is now at a position that is the height of honor. His pure body will be laid to rest in the land of jihad for the sake of God, but his spirit and his path will shine more gloriously each day, God willing, illuminating the way for those who follow him.

Let the enemy be aware that resistance against usurpation, oppression, and arrogance will never end and will continue until the ultimate goal is reached, by the will of God.

The good name and radiant countenance of Sayyid Hashem Safieddine (may God be pleased with him) is also a shining star in this region’s history. He was a close companion and inseparable part of the Resistance’s leadership in Lebanon.

May the greetings of God and His righteous servants be upon these two honorable mujahids; as well as on the other courageous, self-sacrificing fighters who have recently attained martyrdom; and upon all the martyrs of Islam. I send a special greeting to you, my dear children, the valiant youth of Lebanon.

Sayyid Ali Khamenei

A delegation representing Ayatollah Khamenei arrived in Beirut earlier in the day to attend the funeral of Nasrallah and Safieddine.

The delegation includes Hujjat al-Islams Mohammad Hassan Akhtari, Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini, Mohsen Qomi, and Seyyed Reza Taghavi.

Nasrallah, who led Hezbollah for 32 years, was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike on September 27 last year in Dahieh, a southern suburb of Beirut. Safieddine, named Hezbollah’s new secretary-general in the wake of Nasrallah’s assassination, was killed in a similar Israeli act of aggression in Dahieh on October 3.

