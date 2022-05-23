CBI governor, Kazakh deputy PM discuss expansion of banking ties

Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov met today with Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Governor Ali Salehabadi in CBI headquarters in Tehran.

During the meeting, Salehabadi said that expansion of economic cooperation and growth of baking ties between Iran and Kazakhstan are correlative, as the two would strengthen each other.

Sultanov said that his trip was at the order of Kazakhstan's president, who is going to visit Iran in June, to explore grounds for expanding business and banking ties with Tehran.

The Kazakh minister expressed content over the agreements signed in recent months and that the trade between Iran and Kazakhstan has grown 50 percent to 200 million dollars over the last quarter.

He also said that the two countries have agreed to establish joint commerce chamber soon and launch direct flight lines between various Iranian and Kazakh cities.

