Iran, Kazakhstan call for increasing energy cooperation

Khojasteh-Mehr met and held talks with Sultanov in Tehran, Iran, on Sunday.

Pointing to the deep-rooted cooperation between Iran and Kazakhstan in the field of energy, Khojasteh-Mehr said that Iran intends to activate the potential capacities between the two states.

Referring to Kazakhstan's willingness to cooperate with Iran’s oil industry, he added that experts from the two countries are expected to examine the areas of cooperation in various fields, including oil, gas, and petroleum products.

He highlighted that currently, Iran and Kazakhstan have good cooperation with each other in the fields of transportation and agriculture, adding that it is tried the two states would also use the joint capacities in the field of energy.

