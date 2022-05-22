Iranian ports have great capacity for goods transit: Official

Eslami in a meeting with with transit and port officials of Kazakhstan said that five Iranian ports near the Caspian Sea have the capacity of 30 million tons of goods transit and in the southern part of Iran, Shahid Rajaei port itself has a capacity of 120 million tons of goods transit.

Referring to the point that in the southern ports of Iran, except Shahid Rajaei port, Deputy Head of Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) said, "We have the capacity of 250 million tons of goods transit."

"Imam Khomeini port has a capacity of 60 million tons of goods transit and 30 million tons of grain have been unloaded and loaded in this port last year.

Eslami said that Kazakhstan, and in particular the port of Aktau, can play the role of a transit hub for the region through Iran, and pave the way for long-term cooperation between the two countries.

Emphasizing that transit from Iran greatly reduces the cost to Kazakhstan, Deputy Head of Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) said, "Amirabad Port, as the largest port in northern Iran, has excellent facilities for rail and road transportations."

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish