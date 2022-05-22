FM stresses need for broader Iran-Bulgaria economic cooperation

In his meeting with Velislava Petrova, who is in Iran to participate in the 3rd round of Iran-Bulgaria Diplomatic Consultations, Amirabdollahian expressed satisfaction over the increased bilateral economic balance last year, but all the same said that they are below the good level of the two counties’ political ties.

The top Iranian diplomat also referred to the potentials for the two countries’ cooperation in energy field, transit, and food and goods transportation, stressing that increased economic ties is in need of conducting broader efforts on both ends.

Amirabdollahian also referred to the important regional developments and especially the Ukraine crisis, expressing hope that the war in Ukraine will end soon.

On Iran’s nuclear talks with world powers to terminate the unjust sanctions, he said that Iran is determined to reach a good and sustainable agreement.

The Bulgarian deputy foreign minister, too, referred to the constructive talks she has had with her Iranian counterpart, arguing that agreements on broadening cooperation in economic, cultural and sports fields have been reached.

Velislava Petrova said that the diplomatic talks to reach a nuclear agreement are favorable for involved sides, as well as other countries.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish