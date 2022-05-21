Iran President’s visit to Oman to grow economic interactions: Envoy

Speaking to IRNA, Ali Najafi elaborated on plans and outcomes of President Raisi's travel to Oman which is to take place on Monday (May 23).

As the ambassador said, Iran and Oman enjoy good relations in various areas.

And their relations are based on good neighborhood and cultural and historical commonalities, he added.

The ambassador went on to say that Tehran and Muscat have excellent ties in political field and the two neighbors have had no problems in this area.

As Najafi underlined, Iranian government has definite strategic approach for developing ties with neighbors, so Oman as Iran’s neighbor in south of Gulf of Oman in southeast of the country can have an important position in the policy on [relations with] neighbors.

So, the visit of Iranian president to Oman can prepare the new grounds for fostering bilateral relations, he added.

Referring to the visit which is the first to be paid by an Iranian president since two years ago, the ambassador said that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports Oman’s constructive role in the regional developments.

Talking of cooperation between Tehran and Muscat, Najafi said that the two have capacities for strengthening relations in transportation and health tourism.

Also, state and private sectors in both countries can cooperate to create new opportunities for relations, the ambassador said adding that Iran and Oman can boost ties in ports as there are great capacities in Iranian southern ports.

Fortunately, Tehran-Muscat economic cooperation is growing, Najafi underlined adding that visit of the Iranian president helps enhance economic interactions.

In Muscat, President Raisi will have a meeting with Omani Sultan and other top officials in that country.

