Iran President to visit Oman Monday

The visit is in line with President Raisi’s neighborhood policy to expand relations with neighboring countries.

He will meet with the Sultan of Oman in Al-Alam Palace to sign a number of cooperation documents.

The President will also have a meeting with Iranians residing in Oman and Omani businesses during his one-day trip.

This is the first time during Haitham bin Tarik’s sultanate that an Iranian president visits the country.

Iran’s Oil Minister Javad Owji traveled to Oman yesterday, ahead of the President’s visit, to meet with Omani counterpart and other officials.

