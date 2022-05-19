Oman determined to boost bilateral trade ties with Iran: Official

Alireza Peymanpak, who is currently heading a trade delegation on a visit to Oman, made the comment on his twitter page.

He wrote that the trip to Oman and the unique welcoming of industry and transportation ministers, as well as the heads of Oman’s Central Bank and the Chamber of Commerce, shows that this neighboring country is determined to develop bilateral trade ties.

In his Twitter post, Peymanpak also referred to a planned visit by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Oman and said that the visit will certainly open a new page in regional relations.

Peymanpak, however, did not mention a date for the president’s visit.

On Wednesday, Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik issued a royal decree on his country’s cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to Times of Oman, the decree calls for “the ratification of an agreement of cooperation between the government of the Sultanate of Oman and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on maritime transport, signed in Tehran on 8 December 2019.”

4194**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish