Oman's Sultan issues decree on cooperation with Iran

According to Times of Oman, the decree calls for “the ratification of an agreement of cooperation between the government of the Sultanate of Oman and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on maritime transport, signed in Tehran on 8 December 2019.”

Omani media have reported that a high-ranking Iranian trade delegation making up of 30 representatives from Iranian private and government sectors visited Oman on Monday, May 16, for talks on removing obstacles to trade cooperation between the two countries.

Head of the Trade Development Organization of Iran (TPOI) Alireza Peimanpak is also on a visit to Oman.

On Wednesday, he met with the managing director of Oman Shipping Company to discuss the formation of a joint venture on maritime transportation.

The Iranian official said that Iran and Oman have strategic positions and they can implement projects to export and transit goods.

He also stressed the need for the two countries to increase their share of regional market through enhancing trade infrastructure especially in shipping, transit and international transportation as well as the north-south transit corridor.

Saleh Juma, head of Oman’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry was also present at the meeting.

He said that the two countries are going ahead with their efforts to increase their trade ties, despite banking, shipping and transportation problems.

Trade exchanges between Iran and Oman surpassed 1.3 billion dollars in the fiscal year ending on March 20, 2022, which grew by 53% compared with the corresponding period a year before.

