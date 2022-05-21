Iran-Oman trade sees significant growth in 2021: Official

Shahla Amouri, deputy of Iran-Oman joint commerce chamber, told IRNA on Saturday that the trade between the two countries amounted to 1.336 billion dollars in 2021, while it was about 221 million dollars in 2013.

Iran’s exports to Oman increased from 146 million dollars in 2013 to 716 million dollars in 2021, according to Amouri.

She also said that Iran imported 75 million dollars of goods from Oman in 2013, but the number raised to 620 million dollars in 2021.

The figures are indicative of a 53-percent growth in business transaction between Iran and Oman in 2021 compared to 2020.

