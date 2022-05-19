IRGC chief says no plot against Iran to remain unanswered

Speaking in a military university in Esfahan city on Thursday, Major General Hossein Salami said that the determined steps of the IRGC means that no power could invade Iran until the selfless, faithful men of the military organization walk on this soil.

The IRGC Ground Force is the “concrete pillar” and “strong fortress” of Iran’s national security safeguarding the country against the foes of God and Islam, the commander noted.

He emphasized that the prospect of war has decreased thanks to the increased level of preparation and employment of the most sophisticated modern equipment.

