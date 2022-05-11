May 11, 2022, 12:28 PM
IRGC shells terrorist base in Iraq's Erbil

Tehran, IRNA – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) ground forces have shelled terrorists’ bases in Erbil, Iraq.

The IRGC forces conducted mortar shell attacks against terrorist bases in Erbil.

No report has yet released on the casualties and damages of the attack.

Earlier, the IRGC targeted a Mossad base in Erbil with precision-guided missiles.

The Iranian Armed Forces, especially the IRGC, have repeatedly warned that they will never tolerate the presence and activity of terrorist groups along the northwestern border and will give strong and decisive responses in case of anti-security activities.

