Turkmen envoy: 13th gov’t develops Tehran-Ashgabat ties in short time

Gurbanov made the remarks in a meeting with Managing Director of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) Ali Naderi.

He described IRNA as a valid and official source of news, saying that the agency has always published positive and balanced news.

Iran and Turkmenistan enjoy potentials for cooperation, he said, adding that IRNA can help improve relations between the two countries.

He referred to resumption of operation of gas pipelines from Iran to Turkmenistan during President Ebrahim Raisi’s term.

Iran and Turkmenistan can do great economic activities, he noted.

Given the situation in Europe and Russia, the entire transit route can be created through Iran and Turkmenistan and the necessary infrastructures must be provided in this regard.

Meanwhile, Naderi said the new Iranian government’s policy is to develop relations with neighbors, and in this regard, relations with Turkmenistan are of great importance.

Iran is after expanding media relations with Turkmenistan and the formal MoU between Iran and Turkmenistan needs to be updated, he added.

The gas agreement between Iran and Turkmenistan is very important for Iran and the supply of gas and energy can help improve relations between the two neighgbring countries.

Economic capacities for investment between the two countries can be identified through media cooperation and the neighboring countries’ economic balance can improve.

