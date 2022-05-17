Commemoration ceremony of Ferdowsi held in Turkmenistan

The ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Turkmenistan, Gholam Abbas Arbab Khales, said in the commemoration ceremony of Ferdowsi in Turkmenistan in his speech in the conference that Ferdowsi has a very high position in Persian culture and language and among the most famous poets of epic poetry throughout the world.

Referring to special attention of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, the chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, and Serdar Berdimuhamedow, the president of Turkmenistan to cultural ties, Arbab Khales expressed hope that such occasions will bring more cultural ties between the people of Iran and Turkmenistan .

Abulqasim Ferdowsi Tusi, or Ferdowsi, was born in Paj village in northwestern Iran, located in North Khorasan Province of today's Iran, in circa 940 A.D. and died in about 1020 A.D.

