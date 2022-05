A ceremony to commemorate Hakim Abul-Qasim Ferdowsi was held in Vahdat Hall on Sunday afternoon (May 15, 2022) with the presence of Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili and Head of Academy of Persian Language and Literature Gholamali Haddad Adel as well as a number of scholars and literature lovers. Tehran, IRNA. May 15, 2022. IRNA/ Akbar Tavakoli

