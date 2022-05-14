Ferdowsi conference held in Pakistan

Sarvar Bakhti, the President of the ECI, said in his speech in the conference that Ferdowsi has a very high position in the field of Persian culture and language among the most famous poets of epic poetry throughout the world.

Abulqasim Ferdowsi Tusi, or Ferdowsi was born in Paj village in northwestern Iran which is located in North Khorasan Province of today's Iran in circa 940 A.D. and died in about 1020 A.D.



Ferdowsi's poems are read in countries like Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, as well as the Caucasus, he added.

He also said that Ferdowsi’s masterpiece – the Shahnameh – has been translated into many languages and has influenced literary works in other countries.

Seyyed Hossein Taghizadeh Vaqghefi, Cultural Attaché and head of the Cultural Center of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Quetta, Dr. Shakeel Roshan, President of Al-Hamd Islamic University, as well as many authors and literature professors from Iran and Pakistan attended the event.

9416**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish