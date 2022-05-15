Iranian firms flourish in Baku Industrial-Trade Expo

The exhibition, also known as the Caspian Expo 2022, is hosting 60 companies from Iran, the Azerbaijan Republic, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, and the Emirates, while 40 or two thirds of the participating companies are Iranian firms.

The participating companies are specializing in such fields as paints and resins, steel parts, various types of panels, mining, oil and gas engineering, homeware appliances (refrigerators, freezers, water heaters, cooking stoves, and washing machines), plastic products, machinery, foodstuff production lines, MDF, bus manufacturing, cement, medical appliances and hospital clothes, cookies and chocolates, various types of biscuits and pastry, as well as organic products.

The four-day exhibition is cosponsored by the Iran Exports Promotion Organization and the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Azerbaijan Republic.

Ambassador Abbas Mousavi spoke as the keynote speaker on Sunday morning in the opening ceremony of the exhibition, and then in an almost four-hour visit talked with most of the booth holders.

The volume of Iran and the Azerbaijan Republic trade during the past year was 670 million dollars, 565 million of it was Iranian exports’ share, to that northern neighbor, which is expected to rise drastically this year.

