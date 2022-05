Esmaeil Esmaeilzadeh, the head of Tehran Mountaineering Committee, said that Abdi did the project after several weeks of practicing.

Abdi successfully ascended Camps 1, 2, and 3 of Mount Everest over the past month in his warmup efforts to conquer the Mount, the official said.

He then returned to the base camp and started his main trip to the peak of the 8,848-meter Mount, he added.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish