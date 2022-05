Petko Sirakov - Ivan Iliev U23 International Wrestling Cup in Sofia, Bulgaria, began on May 12 and will continue until May 15.

Three Iranian wrestlers Mohammad-Reza Rostami, Morteza Alghowsi, and Alireza Hassanvand grabbed respectively gold, silver, and bronze medals in 72, 97, and 130 kg weight categories.

9416**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish